SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCH) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0911 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

MYCH opened at $24.42 on Friday. SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $25.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.