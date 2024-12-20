SPDR SSGA My2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMI) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

SPDR SSGA My2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0711 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from SPDR SSGA My2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

SPDR SSGA My2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR SSGA My2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. SPDR SSGA My2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81.

