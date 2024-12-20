SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:MYCM)

SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0991 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MYCM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.89. 4,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43. SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $25.06.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.