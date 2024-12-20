SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:MYCN)

SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1011 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

MYCN stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 140. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.38. SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $25.07.

