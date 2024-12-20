Staffing 360 Solutions Enters into Amendment No. 33 to Credit and Security Agreement

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) recently announced on December 13, 2024, that the company has entered into Amendment No. 33 to its Credit and Security Agreement and Limited Waiver. The agreement, which became effective on the same date, involves various entities, including Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. as the Parent, and several other borrower entities like Monroe Staffing Services, LLC and Faro Recruitment America, Inc., among others.

Get alerts:

This amendment, referred to as “Amendment No. 33,” modifies the existing Credit and Security Agreement that was initially dated back to April 8, 2015. Specifically, the commitment expiry date outlined in the Credit and Security Agreement has been extended to December 20, 2024, as per the terms of Amendment No. 33.

The company also entered into a Limited Consent in connection with Amendment No. 33 on December 13, 2024, regarding the Intercreditor Agreement. This Limited Consent allows Staffing 360 Solutions to proceed with Amendment No. 33 and is related to an agreement dated back to September 15, 2017, with Jackson Investment Group, LLC.

It is important to note that the description provided here is a summary and does not encompass all details of Amendment No. 33. For a comprehensive understanding of the amendment, refer to the full text of the agreement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

As per the filing, a copy of Amendment No. 33 to the Credit and Security Agreement is available as Exhibit 10.1, which is attached to the submission. Additionally, the filing contains a Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) under Exhibit 104.

Pursuant to the filing requirements under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. has duly signed off on this report on December 19, 2024. The report was signed on behalf of the company by Brendan Flood, the Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Staffing 360 Solutions’s 8K filing here.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services and the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

Read More