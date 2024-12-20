Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0402 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Status has a total market capitalization of $160.67 million and $29.20 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00005494 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95,956.82 or 1.00145383 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00013011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00006155 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00004615 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,997,352,386 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.87816825 with 3,997,352,386.08741387 in circulation. More information can be found at http://status.im/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

