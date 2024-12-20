Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Director Patrick Kirkham Acquires 2,035 Shares

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Kirkham purchased 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$70.36 per share, with a total value of C$143,179.34.
Shares of Stella-Jones stock traded down C$0.47 on Friday, reaching C$69.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,323. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$85.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08. Stella-Jones Inc. has a 1 year low of C$67.13 and a 1 year high of C$98.00. The company has a market cap of C$3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 18.09%.
Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets.
