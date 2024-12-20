Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Shares Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00. Approximately 951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.61.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

