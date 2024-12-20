Stephen P. Carey Sells 7,500 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $418,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,617,769.72. The trade was a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.65 and a beta of 0.73. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.37 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ANIP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

