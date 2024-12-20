Steven Weiskircher Sells 582 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $19,386.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,611.70. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $965.57 million, a PE ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 307.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 29,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 33.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LQDT. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LQDT

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.