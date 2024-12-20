Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 20th (AC, ADEN, ALAB, AMD, APR.UN, ATD, AVGO, BEN, BLK, BSIG)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, December 20th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.50 to C$28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) was given a C$60.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)

had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $169.00 to $158.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) was given a C$13.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) was given a C$91.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $233.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $1,245.00 to $1,261.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$19.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$1.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) was given a C$15.50 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $77.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) was given a C$16.25 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$33.00 to C$32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $305.00 to $320.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $48.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $120.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $3.00 to $8.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$62.00 to C$54.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $132.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $100.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $66.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $228.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $509.00 to $418.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

