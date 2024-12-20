StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The stock has a market cap of $146,796.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.