StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on CB Financial Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $152.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.58. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CB Financial Services

In related news, Chairman Mark E. Fox sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $111,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,414 shares in the company, valued at $359,541. The trade was a 23.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles R. Guthrie sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $111,431.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $495,780.22. This trade represents a 18.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,703 shares of company stock worth $247,995 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 364,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,204,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $941,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 29,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

