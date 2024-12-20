StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.30 million, a PE ratio of 110.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.57.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,786,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 60,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.