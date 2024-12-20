StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider Purchases C$12,547.56 in Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.05 per share, with a total value of C$12,547.56.
StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 14th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 25,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.92 per share, with a total value of C$97,930.00.
- On Thursday, October 31st, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 23,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,500.10.
StorageVault Canada Stock Performance
CVE SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.42. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$7.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on SVI
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than StorageVault Canada
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Beyond Reality: Investing in AR/VR Tech for Future Gains
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Palantir’s Momentum Persists Despite Market Worries
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Ad Sales to Top $1 Trillion: 3 Stocks to Take Advantage
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.