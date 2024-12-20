Strix Group (LON:KETL) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44.55 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 44.55 ($0.56), with a volume of 582658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.58).

Strix Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 72.92. The company has a market capitalization of £103.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,503.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About Strix Group

(Get Free Report)

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.