Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of GPCR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 75,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,732. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.65 and a beta of -3.41. Structure Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $62.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Structure Therapeutics by 60.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

