Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.
View Our Latest Report on GPCR
Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Structure Therapeutics by 60.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Structure Therapeutics Company Profile
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Structure Therapeutics
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Why Wall Street Sees Major Upside for PayPal Stock
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Cintas Shares Slide: A Prime Opportunity to Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.