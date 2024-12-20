Substratum Reaches Market Cap of $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.72 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00005494 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,956.82 or 1.00145383 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00013011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00006155 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00004615 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035256 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

