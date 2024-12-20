Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Shares Up 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Approximately 5,132,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 16,887,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Surface Transforms Stock Up 11.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 2.88.

About Surface Transforms

(Get Free Report)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Transforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Transforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.