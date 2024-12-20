Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Trading Down 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.75 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10). Approximately 67 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).
Sutton Harbour Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £10.79 million, a P/E ratio of -251.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.60.
About Sutton Harbour Group
Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers harbour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sutton Harbour Group
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Sutton Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutton Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.