Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Trading Down 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.75 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10). Approximately 67 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).

Sutton Harbour Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.79 million, a P/E ratio of -251.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.60.

About Sutton Harbour Group

(Get Free Report)

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers harbour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sutton Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutton Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.