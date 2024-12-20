S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on S&W Seed from $10.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

S&W Seed Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $5.94 on Thursday. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $13.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 77.05%.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

