Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 23,046 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 176.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tilray were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter worth $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Stock Performance

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $35,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,360. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Tilray Profile

(Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

