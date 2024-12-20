Synovus Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 144.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 71.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

CNQ opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

