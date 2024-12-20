Synovus Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,754 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth $140,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 86,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

