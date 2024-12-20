TD Cowen Cuts HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $35.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.45.

NYSE DINO opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,556.68. This represents a 3.56 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $265,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,348.92. The trade was a 10.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $628,370 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth $1,253,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth about $723,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,927,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 886,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 3.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 769,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

