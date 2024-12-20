Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FOX were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FOX by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,639,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,008,000 after buying an additional 671,511 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in FOX by 14.5% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,023,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,863,000 after purchasing an additional 636,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,299,000 after purchasing an additional 92,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FOX by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,483,000 after purchasing an additional 272,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in FOX by 15.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,716,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,582,000 after purchasing an additional 226,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. This trade represents a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,258,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. The trade was a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,053,505 shares of company stock worth $47,705,970. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Down 1.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOX opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

FOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

