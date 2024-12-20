Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 836,539 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836,539 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth $41,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth $70,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 653.7% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 220,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 191,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 143,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $502.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.20 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

