Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.88.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of THC opened at $125.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $73.21 and a 1-year high of $171.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.05.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $623,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,362.04. This represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 101.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 176,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after buying an additional 56,193 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 457,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,077,000 after acquiring an additional 48,580 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 470.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

