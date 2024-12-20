TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Down 27.3% This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $99.96 million and $28.47 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00039262 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000423 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 7,876,577,772 coins and its circulating supply is 5,562,602,752 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terraclassic.co.uk. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.