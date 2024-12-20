Tezos Price Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00001232 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $181.20 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00000837 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000397 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,040,149,195 coins and its circulating supply is 1,019,725,315 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

