The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 11 Per Share

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
The Character Group Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of The Character Group stock opened at GBX 268.33 ($3.35) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.37 million, a PE ratio of 958.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 271.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 285.51. The Character Group has a 1 year low of GBX 234 ($2.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 340 ($4.25).
