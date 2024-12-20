The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 11 Per Share

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Character Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of The Character Group stock opened at GBX 268.33 ($3.35) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.37 million, a PE ratio of 958.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 271.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 285.51. The Character Group has a 1 year low of GBX 234 ($2.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 340 ($4.25).

Get The Character Group alerts:

The Character Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Chill Factor, Shimmer n Sparkle, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands. It also imports and distributes gifts; and invests in properties.

Receive News & Ratings for The Character Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Character Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.