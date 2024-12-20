The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $128.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $145.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.26.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,564,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,828,852. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 124.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.48 and a 200 day moving average of $108.93.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 13.26%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

