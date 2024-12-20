The GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Announces Final Dividend of $0.12

The GPT Group (ASX:GPT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th. This is an increase from The GPT Group’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

The GPT Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92.

Get The GPT Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The GPT Group

In other The GPT Group news, insider Russell Proutt bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.05 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of A$252,500.00 ($157,812.50). Insiders purchased 200,000 shares of company stock worth $949,500 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The GPT Group Company Profile

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The GPT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GPT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.