The Graph (GRT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $199.05 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, The Graph has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $2.03 billion and $199.05 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,556.27 or 0.99431707 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,175.84 or 0.99039951 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,799,706,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,548,531,509 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

