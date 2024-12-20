The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 196313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.98%. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
