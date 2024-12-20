The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 20521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.96.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of The RMR Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in The RMR Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in The RMR Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

