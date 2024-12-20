Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 10,149 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Infosys by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,339,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,051,000 after buying an additional 9,923,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Infosys by 37.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,580,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 6,071.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,739,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,601,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,234,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,467,000 after buying an additional 1,648,650 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Infosys Stock Performance
INFY stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $23.63.
Infosys Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.2126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFY. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.85.
Infosys Profile
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
