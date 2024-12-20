Tidal Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 12,327 Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,737,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,142,000 after buying an additional 94,834 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,324,000 after purchasing an additional 59,098 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 591,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 19.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 58,935 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $56.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day moving average is $70.20. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $84.66.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Green Brick Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

