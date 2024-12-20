Tidal Investments LLC Buys 209 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total transaction of $1,365,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,253.83. The trade was a 18.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299 shares in the company, valued at $143,819. The trade was a 84.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,984 shares of company stock worth $10,981,107 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $451.85.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $489.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $476.92 and a 200-day moving average of $442.24.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

