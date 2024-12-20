Tidal Investments LLC Buys 3,071 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in New York Times by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,074,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,168,000 after buying an additional 118,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New York Times by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,428,000 after acquiring an additional 32,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,932,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,978,000 after acquiring an additional 154,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,912,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,131,000 after acquiring an additional 482,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Up 0.3 %

NYT stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $58.16.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $640.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.00 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

