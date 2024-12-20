Tidal Investments LLC Has $965,000 Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 29.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 26.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Kornit Digital Stock Up 1.9 %

KRNT opened at $32.11 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 2.01.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $50.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.