Tidal Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 13,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Oshkosh from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $94.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $93.34 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

