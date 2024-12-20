Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1723 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TIM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

TIM has a payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TIM to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

TIM Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TIMB opened at $12.04 on Friday. TIM has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TIM had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TIM will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TIMB shares. Barclays cut their price target on TIM from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TIM from $24.80 to $23.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TIM from $16.20 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

