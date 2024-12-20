Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

