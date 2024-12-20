Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 2239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Torq Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.84.

About Torq Resources

(Get Free Report)

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torq Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torq Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.