Transocean Ltd. Announces $111 Million Ultra-Deepwater Drillship Contract with Reliance Industries Limited**On December 17, 2024, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) made a significant announcement regarding the exercise of a four-well option for the Dhiru

*
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Transocean’s 8K filing here.
Transocean Company Profile
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Transocean
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond