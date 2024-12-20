TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) Major Shareholder Equity Ab Frankenius Acquires 62,972 Shares

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equity Ab Frankenius bought 62,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,998.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,230,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,736,069.56. This represents a 1.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ TLSI opened at $3.60 on Friday. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLSI. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised TriSalus Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on TriSalus Life Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital upgraded TriSalus Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLSI. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $92,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $108,000. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

