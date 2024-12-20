Truist Financial Lowers Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target to $4.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of MPW stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -7.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $178,978.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,997.70. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 172.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,379 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 411,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 332,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 44,597 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.