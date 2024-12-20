Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 103.80 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 104.12 ($1.30), with a volume of 2221008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.60 ($1.32).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £477.64 million, a PE ratio of 2,024.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.33, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 118.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Urban Logistics REIT’s payout ratio is 16,000.00%.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

