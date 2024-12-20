Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 103.80 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 104.12 ($1.30), with a volume of 2221008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.60 ($1.32).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Urban Logistics REIT
Urban Logistics REIT Stock Down 2.5 %
Urban Logistics REIT Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Urban Logistics REIT’s payout ratio is 16,000.00%.
About Urban Logistics REIT
Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Urban Logistics REIT
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.