USDX [Kava] (USDX) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $83.21 million and $317,171.79 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00000768 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97,390.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.53 or 0.00451602 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00016860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00054822 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

